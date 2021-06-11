 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Which countries are offering Covid-19 vaccine tours for travelers and why? RT’s Boom Bust explains

11 Jun, 2021 11:33
People receive the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in the Thai resort island of Phuket © Reuters / Jorge Silva
Some nations around the world with a surplus of vaccines are helping foreign travelers get their coronavirus shots in a bid to help boost their economies and revive international air travel.

Vaccine tours caused a huge jump in air travel to the United States, with prices of flights between Latin American countries and the US tripling since January, Boom Bust’s Sayeh Tavangar explains.

Russia is also planning to bring vaccine tourism to the country by the end of June. The Maldives wants to vaccinate visitors upon arrival to help drive up tourism. Even the tiny Pacific island of Guam, for which tourism is crucial because the nation relies on it for one-third of its jobs, aims to jumpstart its economy with vaccine tours.

“Korea and Taiwan are also jumping in the vaccine tourism wagon,” Sayeh says.

