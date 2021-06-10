 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wealthiest Americans aren’t paying tax because they run the system – Professor Wolff to Boom Bust

10 Jun, 2021 10:53
A video protest sign on a truck paid for by the Patriotic Millionaires drives past a mansion owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as part of a federal tax filing day protest to demand he pay his fair share of taxes, in Washington, US © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
More than 15 years of data from the IRS shows that billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Warren Buffett pay little in income tax compared to their massive wealth – sometimes, even nothing.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to the host of Economic Update, Professor Richard Wolff, about how the wealthiest Americans are able to work the system and avoid paying their proper share of taxes.

“They don’t just work the system. They run the system,” says Wolff.

“They’re the ones who pay in the end through their subsidiaries for the very politicians who write the tax laws this way. When they say we abide by the law, they neglect to tell us that they’re the folk who shape the law,” he adds.

