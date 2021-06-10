Bitcoin mining could be part of a clean energy future, market expert tells RT’s Keiser Report

Tyson Slocum of Public Citizen’s energy program talks about the private equity problem as capitalists buy up public utilities and the Biden administration plans to dole out billions of dollars to get them to convert to renewables.

“Bitcoin mining has the potential and there are opportunities to be part of a clean energy future,” Slocum tells Keiser Report, adding: “I think there are some operations that are relying on fossil fuels and there are others that are capturing waste byproducts in the combustion and emissions process.”

Slocum explains that “In terms of bitcoin mining being able to be flexible in its energy use – that’s something you can move to what’s known as the off-peak times in the middle of the night when most people are not using as much electricity … So, absolutely there are opportunities there.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section