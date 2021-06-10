India’s economy shows signs of recovery with huge jump in exports & imports
According to the Press Trust of India, which quoted preliminary data from the Commerce Ministry, imports surged by 83% to $9.1 billion during the period.
Statistics show that petroleum and crude oil imports skyrocketed 135% to $1.09 billion. Imports of electronic goods and pearls, precious and semi-precious stones also rose by more than 45% to $324.77 million and 111% to $294 million, respectively.Also on rt.com India to avoid recession with economy forecast to grow despite Covid crisis
Imports from China grew 90% to $809.53 million. Deliveries from the United States were up 89% to $410.65 million. Imports from the UAE were up 164% to about $400 million.
Exports to the US grew 60% to $500 million, exports to the UAE were up 57% to $173 million, and exports to Bangladesh surged 212% to $166.3 million
Last month, India’s overall exports grew 67% to $32.21 billion.
