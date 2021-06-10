 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India’s economy shows signs of recovery with huge jump in exports & imports

10 Jun, 2021 09:24
Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in the western state of Gujarat, India © Reuters / Amit Dave
Exports by one of the world’s largest economies, India, rose by 52% to $7.71 billion in the first week of June, led by sectors including engineering, gems, and jewelry, as well as petroleum products.

According to the Press Trust of India, which quoted preliminary data from the Commerce Ministry, imports surged by 83% to $9.1 billion during the period.

Statistics show that petroleum and crude oil imports skyrocketed 135% to $1.09 billion. Imports of electronic goods and pearls, precious and semi-precious stones also rose by more than 45% to $324.77 million and 111% to $294 million, respectively.

Imports from China grew 90% to $809.53 million. Deliveries from the United States were up 89% to $410.65 million. Imports from the UAE were up 164% to about $400 million.

Exports to the US grew 60% to $500 million, exports to the UAE were up 57% to $173 million, and exports to Bangladesh surged 212% to $166.3 million

Last month, India’s overall exports grew 67% to $32.21 billion.

