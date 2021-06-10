 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Bitcoin rallies after El Salvador adopts the crypto as legal tender

10 Jun, 2021 07:26
Get short URL
Bitcoin rallies after El Salvador adopts the crypto as legal tender
Roberto Carlos Silva, owner of La Zontena store, poses at his business where he accepts bitcoins at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador June 8, 2021 © Reuters / Jose Cabezas
The world’s most prominent cryptocurrency, bitcoin, surged 13% on Thursday to above $37,300 after El Salvador officially recognized it as a legal tender, becoming the first country in the world to do so.

The cryptocurrency is still significantly off from its record high of $64,829.14 that was reached in April. 

The bill that has been passed in El Salvador will mandate all businesses to accept bitcoin for goods or services, but the government will act as a backstop for entities that aren’t willing to take on the risk of a volatile cryptocurrency.

Also on rt.com Cryptocurrency world first as bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador

The Central American country has struck a partnership with digital wallet company Strike to build the country’s modern financial infrastructure using bitcoin technology.

In addition, El Salvador’s state-owned electric company has been instructed to provide cheap electricity for mining the cryptocurrency, powered by volcanoes.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies