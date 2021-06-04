 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin: Russia’s climate & environment sector may see annual revenue of $50 BILLION

4 Jun, 2021 14:38
© RIA
Russian climate-focused industries are expected to generate annual revenues of more than $50 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum.

According to Putin, Russia can take a global leading role in the new market for carbon trading thanks to the country’s natural competitive advantages like forests, tundra, agricultural lands and swamps.

Putin said that the projected gains make the sector attractive for investment for Russian and foreign companies. The Russian president promised to create the necessary conditions for companies interested in climate and environment projects.

He highlighted the necessity of creating a national system that would help access climate-related projects, identify proper locations for their implementation and test the results.

