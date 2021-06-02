 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s Gazprom continues ramping up production with gas exports booming

2 Jun, 2021 06:55
Russia’s Gazprom continues ramping up production with gas exports booming
Gas flare at Yamal Peninsula's gas deposits in Russia © Sputnik / Yuriy Lushin
Russian energy giant Gazprom’s output rose significantly from January through May compared to the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday.

“For the first five months of 2021, production amounted to 221.9 billion cubic meters of gas, according to preliminary data,” Gazprom said on Telegram, adding: “This is 16.2% (31 billion cubic meters) more than in January-May 2020.”

Gas exports to non-CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries grew by 28.3% in the first four months of 2021 year-on-year, to 68.4 billion cubic meters, the company reported earlier.

