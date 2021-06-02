Russia’s Gazprom continues ramping up production with gas exports booming

Russian energy giant Gazprom’s output rose significantly from January through May compared to the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday.

“For the first five months of 2021, production amounted to 221.9 billion cubic meters of gas, according to preliminary data,” Gazprom said on Telegram, adding: “This is 16.2% (31 billion cubic meters) more than in January-May 2020.”

Gas exports to non-CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries grew by 28.3% in the first four months of 2021 year-on-year, to 68.4 billion cubic meters, the company reported earlier.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section