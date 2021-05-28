 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin tumbles below $36,000 as crypto markets extend losses after tumultuous week

28 May, 2021 14:32
© Global Look Press / Siegra Asmoel
The world’s crypto pioneer, bitcoin, slumped below $36,000 on Friday, marking a day-over-day decline of almost 10% as its market rivals, including ether and dogecoin, also saw declines.

Bitcoin recouped some of the earlier losses later in the day. It was trading at $36,902 at 1:38pm GMT, having dropped nearly 8% in the past 24 hours.

The world’s biggest digital asset has been trying to recover after a brutal week that saw its price tumble 50% from all-time highs to around $30,000 last week.

Meanwhile, the price of ether has fallen by around 9% in the past 24 hours to $2,592 per coin, while dogecoin’s price has dropped by around 8% to slightly over 31 cents.

Last week’s collapse of the cryptocurrency market was sparked by crackdowns on virtual currencies in China and the US.

Beijing called for tighter regulation on crypto mining and trading, reinforcing rules introduced in 2017, while the US Treasury said it would require stricter crypto compliance with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

