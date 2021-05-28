RT’s Boom Bust takes a look at the latest twist in the Colonial Pipeline saga as allegations of negligence pile up 

Weeks after hackers cracked the systems of Colonial Pipeline, a new lawsuit has been filed, claiming that the company has been negligent in the resulting fuel shortages across several US states on the East Coast.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. According to plaintiff Ramon Dickerson, the company breached its duty to employ industry security standards, which resulted in system outages that harmed consumers by rising prices at the pump.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by the show’s co-host and investigative journalist Ben Swann to break down the latest twist in one of the largest cyberattacks to rock the nation.

“Hackers did not shut down the pipeline’s physical infrastructure since they didn’t have access to it. The company’s CEO did,” Swann said, citing the operator’s latest claims.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section