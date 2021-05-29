 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russian economy to perform better than expected this year – World Bank

29 May, 2021 06:18
Get short URL
Russian economy to perform better than expected this year – World Bank
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeyev
The World Bank has improved its economic outlook for Russia, predicting that the country’s GDP will grow 3.2% in 2021. In March, the bank’s analysts had put Russian economic growth at 2.6% this year.

The forecast for 2022 has not changed, with gross domestic product growth expected to be 3.2%.

According to the report, the baseline scenario assumes a gradual decline in Covid-19 infections.

The World Bank’s projection is better than that of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, which expects the nation’s GDP to grow 2.9% by the end of the year. 

Also on rt.com Putin outlines national priorities to restart economy & raise living standards as Russia emerges from Covid crisis

“According to our forecast, the recovery in economic activity, which will be based on the growth of household consumption and investment growth, will be facilitated by the revival of the global economy, higher oil prices and soft monetary conditions in the domestic market in 2021,” the World Bank economists said.

Apurva Sanghi, lead economist for Russia with the World Bank, said that the country’s government has done a lot “to ensure macro-fiscal stability, which has led to an improvement in the fiscal position.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies