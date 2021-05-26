‘Gold setting new highs this year would not be a surprise,’ expert tells RT’s Boom Bust
Boom Bust talked to David McAlvany, CEO of the McAlvany Financial Group, about the asset’s performance.
“Gold has been money for 5,000 years – it’s one of the most reliable stores of value on the planet. Central banks know it, high-net individuals know it, and a growing number of individual investors have gravitated towards it,” McAlvany says.
He pointed out that the precious metal has performed well, reaching a low of $1,680 in March and since moving to $1,900. According to the expert, gold ETFs are improving and investors are coming back. “The sentiment is just right … Setting new highs this year would not be a surprise, with a little bit of volatility in stocks,” McAlvany says.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section