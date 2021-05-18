New CDC mask guidance creating a ‘caste system,’ dividing people into clean v unclean, economist tells RT’s Boom Bust

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) announcement that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in public has led to some stores dropping their mask requirements.

Boom Bust talks to Jeffrey Tucker, author of ‘Liberty or Lockdown’, about how businesses and consumers are reacting to the ruling.Tucker says it “has created a weird situation where the customers don’t have masks and employees all do, which is a way of broadcasting clean versus unclean, like a caste system.”

“That’s extremely dangerous, the CDC’s announcement was not for everyone, it was only for the vaccinated,” he says. Children can’t get vaccines, so it means they will continue to be masked in schools, Tucker points out. “The science didn’t change with the CDC’s politics that suddenly shifted for, I would say, politically expedient reasons, and now the rest of the countries are scrambling to adapt.”

