Copper prices hit new high on post-pandemic recovery hopes
Copper for delivery in July was up 0.98% at 06:45 GMT, with futures trading at $4.8085 per pound, or $10,578 per metric ton, on New York’s Comex market.
Investors have reportedly turned to the metal as major concerns over recovery of the global economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic have gradually eased amid the latest vaccination drive across the world.Also on rt.com Red metal running out? Copper may hit $20,000 amid global shortage – Bank of America
China’s massive physical purchases of refined copper were the initial driver for the post-pandemic price rebound. The nation imported 4.4 million tons in 2020 – up 1.2 million tons from the previous year.
Meanwhile, unionized employees at BHP’s Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile, the world’s number-one copper producer, are reportedly planning to vote on a strike, after contract negotiations came to a deadlock. The mines account for nearly 20% of annual copper output in the country, driving the global price for the metal higher.
