 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Copper prices hit new high on post-pandemic recovery hopes

12 May, 2021 08:42
Get short URL
Copper prices hit new high on post-pandemic recovery hopes
© Getty Images / Photology1971
Prices for copper reached record highs and are expected to keep growing as global shortages of the metal and declining inventories are heated by easing concerns over the health of the global economy.

Copper for delivery in July was up 0.98% at 06:45 GMT, with futures trading at $4.8085 per pound, or $10,578 per metric ton, on New York’s Comex market.

Investors have reportedly turned to the metal as major concerns over recovery of the global economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic have gradually eased amid the latest vaccination drive across the world.

Also on rt.com Red metal running out? Copper may hit $20,000 amid global shortage – Bank of America

China’s massive physical purchases of refined copper were the initial driver for the post-pandemic price rebound. The nation imported 4.4 million tons in 2020 – up 1.2 million tons from the previous year.

Meanwhile, unionized employees at BHP’s Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile, the world’s number-one copper producer, are reportedly planning to vote on a strike, after contract negotiations came to a deadlock. The mines account for nearly 20% of annual copper output in the country, driving the global price for the metal higher.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies