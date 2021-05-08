 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Boom Bust looks at to how Facebook’s abuse of user data created market opportunities for Signal

8 May, 2021 11:59
Get short URL
Boom Bust looks at to how Facebook’s abuse of user data created market opportunities for Signal
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo © Reuters / Dado Ruvic
Internet giant Facebook and messaging app Signal have recently locked horns over an ad campaign in which the latter planned to expose how social media data collection works.

Earlier this week, Signal tried to use Facebook’s own tools against it when it attempted to launch ads on the platform that showed viewers some of the information collected about them to demonstrate how much personal data the tech giant collects and sells access to. 

However, the campaign was blocked, according to Signal. Facebook claims that the move was just a publicity stunt by the company, which is a rival of Facebook's WhatsApp. RT’s Boom Bust digs into the feud between the duo. 

“They [Signal] have created a PR campaign out of the fact they have told the truth about how Facebook goes through... conducting targeted advertising by selling your data,” RT’s Boom Bust co-host Ben Swann says, noting Signal seems to be the winner in this fight. 

He further explained that the actions of Facebook, Twitter and other US tech behemoths are the reason why smaller rivals like Signal can thrive. “These companies actually are creating the market opportunity for competitors,” he said, adding that this would have been impossible just several years ago. “The difference now is that companies like Facebook, they keep doing things, where they abuse user data...or they change something like WhatsApp.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies