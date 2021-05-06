 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin & gold are quite complimentary, investment guru tells RT’s Keiser Report

6 May, 2021 10:56
Bitcoin & gold are quite complimentary, investment guru tells RT's Keiser Report
Max Keiser continues his interview with James Turk of GoldMoney.com about bitcoin and gold to find out which asset could be considered as a hedge and why.

“Bitcoin is the currency of the future because it has proven to be an escape currency, it’s a way of getting your purchasing power into something that’s relatively safe,” says Turk.

He points out that “Bitcoin and gold are in fact complimentary to one another because the weaknesses of gold are the strength of bitcoin,” and vice versa.

“What I mean is that you can hold gold in your hand but you can’t do that with the bitcoin” but gold can be confiscated while the cryptocurrency cannot. “So, the two are really complimentary to one another, and if you feel that you need to own gold in your portfolio (and everybody should as a hedge), you might consider a cryptocurrency, like bitcoin, in your portfolio as well,” the expert says.

