 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Germany doubles purchases of Russian natural gas in March

5 May, 2021 09:04
Get short URL
Germany doubles purchases of Russian natural gas in March
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
The biggest importer of Russian natural gas, Germany, doubled year-on-year purchases of the pipeline fuel in March 2021, according to the latest figures revealed by the Federal Customs Service.

Purchases of Russian gas neared 4.5 billion cubic meters, marking a robust growth of 66.3% compared to the same period a year ago. Germany imported 4.6 billion cubic meters of gas in February – a year-on-year increase of 63.3%.

Year-on-year exports to Italy, Gazprom’s second-biggest buyer, dropped 41.5% to some 1.3 billion cubic meters, but exports in March surged 467% compared to the previous month. France imported 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas in March, marking a more than 15% increase compared to March 2020, and a surge of nearly 29.5% month-on-month.

Also on rt.com Russian gas exports to Europe surge 30% in 2021 as harsh winter forces foreign consumers to boost energy purchases

Serbia purchased 245.5 million cubic meters of gas from Russia, recording a year-on-year growth of 138%, while Bulgaria’s imports saw an upsurge of 51.41% to 269.8 million cubic meters. Hungary imported 763.7 million cubic meters – up 31.6% compared to March 2020. Sales to Greece rose 35.9% to 276.1 million cubic meters.

Meanwhile, exports to Turkey surged to 2.628 billion cubic meters from the 394.1 million cubic meters recorded in March 2020, marking a massive growth of 567%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies