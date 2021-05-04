 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gap between rich & poor growing ‘spectacularly’ as central banks continue to print – Max Keiser

4 May, 2021 11:25
Homeless man pushes his wagon of belongings on 8th Avenue in New York, US © Reuters / Mike Segar
Keiser Report hosts Max and Stacy look at how companies are starting to protect their balance sheets from the melting ice cube of excessive money printing.

As central banks continue to print, “asset holders are becoming fabulously rich, so the split between rich and poor is growing spectacularly,” says Max.

According to him, it’s abundantly obvious now that this money printing causes poverty, increases wealth and income gaps as well as unemployment, and the social misery that comes with it. “So, here’s Joe Biden, Clinton, neo-liberalism, ravaging trillions from the middle class, creating huge number of the newly poor,” Max says.

