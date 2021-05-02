 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia’s foreign exchange reserves continue to rise despite sanctions & pandemic

2 May, 2021 09:06
Get short URL
Russia’s foreign exchange reserves continue to rise despite sanctions & pandemic
FILE PHOTO: The Grand Cascade and the Grand Palace in the Peterhof State Museum Reserve, St. Petersburg, Russia © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
Russia’s gold and foreign currency holdings increased by $5.8 billion last week to reach a total of $589.5 billion, according to the latest data released by the country’s central bank.

The regulator said that the growth seen from April 16 to 23 was supported by positive revaluation as well as foreign currency purchases within the budget rule that requires extra revenues from energy exports to be used for boosting the national reserves.

Also on rt.com Most Russian exports have now kicked reliance on US dollar as payment currency

Russia’s foreign exchange reserves have been rising for three consecutive weeks, according to central bank data. Since the beginning of the month, they have added almost $15 billion.

The holdings include liquid foreign assets, such as stocks of monetary gold, foreign currencies, and Special Drawing Rights (SDR) assets, which are at the disposal of the central bank and the government. The regulator set the target level for the forex reserves at $500 billion, and they have stayed above the required threshold since June 2019.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies