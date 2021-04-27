 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Bullion banks hold mining companies hostage by manipulating metal prices – RT’s Keiser Report

27 Apr, 2021 11:53
Get short URL
Bullion banks hold mining companies hostage by manipulating metal prices – RT’s Keiser Report
© Global Look Press / Oleksiy Maksymenko
Max Keiser interviews Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com about the prices of gold and silver being unable to signal anything, thanks to interventions in price discovery.

They agree that the silver mining industry is “in the pockets” of the regulators and the Federal Reserve, “and they do what they want them to do.”

The bullion banks hold the mining companies hostage because miners need cash flow for production, says Hemke. He explains that the miners sell their product to the banks which give them cash, and then the banks take the product and keep it for themselves. The firms “routinely withhold production because they know the price has been ridiculously manipulated lower.”

The expert suggests that if people want to diversify out of dollars, they could buy some physical metal. “That makes sense... And if we could all kind of make a practice of doing it, kind of roughly at the same time… then we could really make an impact on how this system is structured,” he says.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies