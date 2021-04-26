 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing’s foreign trade exceeds $104 BILLION in the first three months of 2021

26 Apr, 2021 12:00
Beijing, China © Unsplash.com / zhang kaiyv
Customs data released on Monday showed that the Chinese capital Beijing saw an 8.75% year-on-year increase in its foreign trade in the first quarter, with the volume totaling 677.37 billion yuan ($104.45 billion).

According to the statistics, the city’s imports jumped 9% compared with the same period last year to 548.36 billion yuan (over $84 billion). Meanwhile, exports grew to approximately 129 billion yuan ($20 billion), up 7.2% over the same period.

Imports of agricultural products topped 56 billion yuan ($8.6 billion), up 86.1% on a yearly basis. Iron ore and copper concentrate imports were also very strong.

Exports of cellphones skyrocketed to over 19.5 billion yuan ($3 billion), registering a 92% year-on-year increase. Supplies of automobile parts also posted robust growth.

Beijing’s five major trading partners were the European Union, the United States, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, data showed.

