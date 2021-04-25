 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia plans to boost exports by around 25% this year – reports

25 Apr, 2021 07:13
Get short URL
Russia plans to boost exports by around 25% this year – reports
FILE PHOTO: Port in Vladivostok, Russia © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
As global supply chains and trade recover from the pandemic, Russia is planning to expand both exports and imports in 2021 and beyond, a new forecast from the Ministry of Economic Development shows.

According to the ministry’s outlook for Russia’s socio-economic development, seen by TASS news agency, outbound shipments of goods from the county are set to reach $411.7 billion this year. This is a 23.9% increase compared to 2020 when exports stood at $332.2 billion.

Russia is also set to boost imports this year. The document forecasts that they will rise by more than 10% to $265 billion, up from $240.4 billion last year.

Also on rt.com Russia on course to keep global grain supplies high despite export cap

Trade is set to further grow in the coming years with exports and imports steadily growing to hit $464.4 billion and $317.9 billion, respectively, by 2024.

Energy sales have traditionally accounted for a bulk of Russia’s exports, but the volume of non-energy shipments has been rising in recent years. In December 2020, Russia’s non-resource and non-energy exports set a new monthly record and increased around 4% to $161.3 billion for the whole year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies