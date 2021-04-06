 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Washington will disappear if it loses control of the printing press, investment manager tells Keiser Report

6 Apr, 2021 11:48
Sheets of Lincoln five dollar bill are seen on printing press at Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington © Reuters / Gary Cameron
Max Keiser interviews Lawrence Lepard, an independent investment adviser, about inflation and global trade. They discuss the consequences of President Richard Nixon’s decision to take the US dollar off the gold standard in 1971.

That was “a horrible decision,” Lepard says, adding, “To me, so many ills that we face in our society are a function of not having sound money.” According to the investment manager, “It’s a tax that nobody voted for and it’s been horrible for the country.”

Lepard says that “it took an awful long time” but he hopes “the endpoint will come sooner than later and we’ll return to a sound money standard.”

He adds that “Washington is corrupt, if you take away their ability to print money and control the printing press, then Washington is going to disappear. We don’t need them.”

