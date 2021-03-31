 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boom Bust explores what Biden’s $2 TRILLION infrastructure plan is all about

31 Mar, 2021 15:18
A crack across the roadway is seen as Nevada Department of Transportation worker repairs damage to US Highway 95 after a strong earthquake struck near Tonopah, Nevada, US © Reuters / David Becker
US President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a massive infrastructure spending plan, the first of a two-part proposal to help the nation's economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Michele Schneider of MarketGauge.com, who says that it’s a “very wide-ranging” package.

“In terms of what this is going to do for the economy, no one is going to argue with the fact that an infrastructure package is desperately needed in this country for many reasons, not from just job growth but even for morale, as we continue to slip behind Asian countries in terms of our infrastructure,” Schneider explains.

She adds that, as for “the taxes and the costs and the spending, that’s where I think we’ll start to see some sticking points and how effective, if any, agreement can be made between the two sides of the fence.”

