‘Once the inflation genie is out of the bottle, you can’t get it back in’ – Max Keiser

The hosts of RT’s Keiser Report, Max and Stacy, look at the US economy which can no longer react to price signals because all of the so-called ‘signals’ are now fake.

“Once the inflation genie is out of the bottle, you can’t get it back in without massive restructuring and massive economic damage,” says Max, adding that “it happens very quickly.”

He points out that “in the United States they’ve been understating or misstating inflation now for 15 years, claiming it’s 1%-2% or 2%-2.25%.”

In reality, “inflation today in America is running at 10%-20% right now,” Max says, “and that’s set to double as the US dollar gets into a lot of trouble with these geopolitics games being replayed now with this new administration.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section