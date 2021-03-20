 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brazilian state slaps Apple with $1.9-million fine for selling iPhones without power chargers

20 Mar, 2021 10:03
An Apple 12W USB Power Adapter plug, taken on December 13, 2017. ©  Neil Godwin / MacFormat Magazine / Future via Getty Images
US tech giant Apple has reportedly been hit with a $1.9-million fine by Procon-SP, the Brazilian consumer protection agency for the State of Sao Paulo, for selling its latest iPhone models with no power adapters.

The penalty comes months after the regulator required the US tech company to ship the iPhone 12 and other new models of the popular cell phone with a power brick and corresponding cable.

In October, the Cupertino-based firm made the controversial decision to remove the charger and EarPods from new iPhone boxes. According to the company, the step was taken in order to achieve its environmental goals, as Apple aims to become 100% carbon neutral by 2030.

Removing the power adapter and earphones would reportedly reduce the packaging by 70%. This would presumably allow Apple to ship more devices at the same time, thus reducing shipping-related emissions.

Shortly after the announcement, Brazil’s Procon-SP demanded that Apple prove it by demonstrating that removing the charger from the box would reduce carbon emissions, mining, and the use of precious metals.

Apple’s ‘eco-friendly’ iPhone 12 has run into trouble of this kind in other countries. In October, a French regulator said the company’s product must come with EarPods earphones, which were not part of the original package, to be in compliance with the country’s law regarding electromagnetic wave exposure.

