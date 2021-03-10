 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin rally extends into fifth day as major players voice support for cryptocurrency

10 Mar, 2021 15:16
© Global Look Press / Siegra Asmoel
The world’s top digital asset, bitcoin, continued to rally on Wednesday, pushing above $56,000. The surge comes as major pullback in US government-bond yields sparks demand for risky assets like cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin was trading at $56,166 at 2:46pm GMT, marking a day-by-day gain of more than three percent, according to CoinDesk.

The cryptocurrency climbed for the fifth straight day on Wednesday, hitting a record high over the past month as support keeps on building among major financial institutions and corporate giants.

“Bitcoin is recovering after having logged a short-term oversold reading in late February above its rising 10-week moving average,” Katie Stockton, a technical analyst for Fairlead Strategies, wrote in her newsletter, seen by CoinDesk.

“Short-term momentum is positive and there is room to initial and final resistance near $58,000,” the analyst added.

