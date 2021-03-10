Bitcoin rally extends into fifth day as major players voice support for cryptocurrency
Bitcoin was trading at $56,166 at 2:46pm GMT, marking a day-by-day gain of more than three percent, according to CoinDesk.
The cryptocurrency climbed for the fifth straight day on Wednesday, hitting a record high over the past month as support keeps on building among major financial institutions and corporate giants.Also on rt.com Bitcoin market cap tops $1 TRILLION again as its rollercoaster ride takes another upturn
“Bitcoin is recovering after having logged a short-term oversold reading in late February above its rising 10-week moving average,” Katie Stockton, a technical analyst for Fairlead Strategies, wrote in her newsletter, seen by CoinDesk.
“Short-term momentum is positive and there is room to initial and final resistance near $58,000,” the analyst added.
