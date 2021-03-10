Indian economy to grow 11% in fiscal 2022, study shows
The second half of FY22 is projected to see a more broad-based pick-up in economic activity, due to a commodity price lift, large-scale vaccinations, and likely stronger global growth, said the ratings firm.
“Policymakers and regulators have primarily facilitated the revival. India’s medium-term growth now hinges on a kickstart of the investment cycle,” said CRISIL’s managing director and CEO Ashu Suyash.
#India is trying to tempt #Teslahttps://t.co/EAsoc6KytQ— RT (@RT_com) March 3, 2021
“There are early positive signs, powered by government spending, such as through the National Infrastructure Pipeline, demand-driven capex, and the Centre’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.”
According to the report, trade has normalized faster than the rest of the economy, with both exports and imports scaling pre-pandemic levels.
