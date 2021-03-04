 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Ridiculous’ US sanctions against Russia are ‘political theater’ & not to be taken seriously – Professor Wolff to RT’s Boom Bust

4 Mar, 2021 11:44
FILE PHOTO: A clown from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus passes the US Capitol © Reuters / Jonathan Erns
Washington's punitive measures against Moscow have failed to change Russian policies and new sanctions won’t work either, according to Economic Update host, Professor Richard Wolff.

Earlier this week, the US hit Russian officials and businesses with sanctions over the imprisonment and alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Professor Wolff to discuss how the move may impact the Russian economy. 

“This is political theater, this is not to be taken seriously,” the analyst said. “For the rest of the world it looks just this side of ridiculous,” he went on, pointing that Washington did not impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“You cannot run the international world economy if some countries, right or wrong, set themselves up as the moral judges of behavior in other countries,” Wolff said referring to the US. “The United States looks for all the world like a bully doing it and that is not good in the long run for the United States either.”

