 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Janet Yellen’s policies have caused the greatest wealth inequality in history, investor tells Keiser Report

23 Feb, 2021 11:47
Get short URL
Janet Yellen’s policies have caused the greatest wealth inequality in history, investor tells Keiser Report
A homeless man plays a flute near Zuccotti Park in New York © Reuters / Eduardo Munoz
Max Keiser talks to Mitch Feierstein of PlanetPonzi.com about the non-stop money printing in the United States and the new “financial type” of oligarchy.

“We’ve got a disorganized government. We’ve got Janet Yellen, who’s a life-time Federal Reserve employee – almost 20 years at Fed,” Feierstein says, adding: “Now she is the treasury secretary. She was given almost $8 million in funds from biggest banks and corporations in ‘speaking fees,’ which were nothing more than legalized kick-backs.”

He goes on, explaining that all of those banks put Yellen into this position. She is there “for the banks, for the corporations, not for the people.” Her policies have caused the greatest wealth inequality in history, Feierstein says. “And this economic mess that we’re in is going to cause the biggest financial crisis and disaster to come.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies