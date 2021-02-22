 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Germany trade turnover falls to lowest level in 16 years

22 Feb, 2021 07:57
Hamburg, Germany © Unsplash.com / Jacob Meissner ©  Jacob Meissner
The volume of trade between Russia and Germany declined by 22.2 percent in 2020, year-on-year, to €44.9 billion ($54.4 billion), according to data from the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations.

The association said the Covid-19 pandemic and political disagreements led to such a massive reduction in trade turnover between the two nations.

“German-Russian trade was at its lowest level since 2005,” said Oliver Hermes, the committee’s chairman. “2020 turned out to be a very difficult year not only because of the coronavirus, but also due to serious political conflicts that have been noticeably affecting the economy.”

German exports to Russia decreased by 13.1 percent to €23 billion (around $28 billion). Imports from Russia decreased by 29.9 percent to €21.9 billion ($26.5 billion).

