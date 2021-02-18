 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China avoided Covid-related ‘economic catastrophe’ US is currently dealing with, Professor Wolff tells Boom Bust

18 Feb, 2021 15:03
Data by Eurostat showed this week that China became the EU’s biggest trading partner in 2020, overtaking the US. RT’s Boom Bust talks to Economic Update host Richard Wolff about the realignment in global trade.

“The Europeans are dealing with a rising power over there, and a declining power here,” says Wolff.

“I think Americans particularly have got to understand that the Chinese economy is a powerhouse. They handled this Covid way better than the United States. They have avoided the economic catastrophe that we have here; accompanying that, they are moving quickly, they already were a growing power, they’ve grown faster than the United States for the last 25 years,” he added.

