Death and taxes: Every war in history is made possible by some sort of tax, financial writer tells Keiser Report

16 Feb, 2021 13:35
Soldiers of German armed forces Bundeswehr get ready for a night mission in Kundus district late evening, Afghanistan © Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach
Max Keiser interviews the author of ‘Daylight Robbery’, Dominic Frisby, about taxes, how they arose, and their unique qualities in America.

“You design a society the way you tax it, whether that society will be prosperous or poor, the people will be free or subordinated. It all comes to the tax system, tax is power,” Frisby says.

He explains that “Every war in history is made possible by some sort of tax, and also war makes tax possible. This is the relationship.” If the leaders lose tax revenue, they lose their power, he argues.

Frisby also says that he regards inflation and money printing as a form of taxation without legislation.

