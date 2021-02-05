 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Tesla proposes investment in Indonesia as carmaker seeks reliable source of nickel

5 Feb, 2021 08:50
Get short URL
Tesla proposes investment in Indonesia as carmaker seeks reliable source of nickel
© Reuters/Yusuf Ahmad
Indonesia has received an investment proposal from US electric car maker Tesla, according to the country’s deputy head for investment and mining coordination, Septian Hario Seto, as quoted by Reuters.

The official didn’t provide details of the proposal, citing a non-disclosure agreement, but said the discussion was focused on batteries and energy storage solutions.

“I received their proposal yesterday morning ... next week we will meet them [virtually] to get an official explanation. If they only want to buy raw materials, we are not interested. This [proposal] is beyond just taking the raw material,” Septian said.

Also on rt.com Will Asia actually fuel a comeback in coal?

Indonesia, the world’s number-one nickel producer, has been working to persuade Tesla that it is a reliable source of the metal needed to lower the cost of battery production for its electric vehicles. The current cost of batteries has had a negative impact on the automaker’s growth.

Once one of the top global nickel exporters, Indonesia stopped shipments last year in an attempt to create a full nickel supply chain, from extraction through processing into metals to the chemicals used in batteries. The step was taken to meet the growing global demand for electric vehicles.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies