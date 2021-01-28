 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Gold market is not a real market, it’s a ‘paper market,’ investment manager tells Keiser Report

28 Jan, 2021 10:19
Get short URL
Gold market is not a real market, it’s a ‘paper market,’ investment manager tells Keiser Report
© Global Look Press / Ralf Kunstmann
Max Keiser interviews Lawrence Lepard of Equity Management Associates about price discovery and the national debt of the United States, which is now more than the country’s GDP.

There is no price discovery in gold, says Lepard, adding that “it’s a paper market.”

“I’ve long contended that the gold market is not a real market. It’s essentially a planned tool,” he explains.

According to Lepard, bitcoin is “pointing out to hyperinflation rather blatantly,” and “there’s nothing they can do to control it.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies