Gold market is not a real market, it’s a ‘paper market,’ investment manager tells Keiser Report

Max Keiser interviews Lawrence Lepard of Equity Management Associates about price discovery and the national debt of the United States, which is now more than the country’s GDP.

There is no price discovery in gold, says Lepard, adding that “it’s a paper market.”

“I’ve long contended that the gold market is not a real market. It’s essentially a planned tool,” he explains.

According to Lepard, bitcoin is “pointing out to hyperinflation rather blatantly,” and “there’s nothing they can do to control it.”

