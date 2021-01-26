 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
IMF improves forecast for Russia’s economic growth this year

26 Jan, 2021 14:43
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has improved its outlook on the Russian economy, projecting GDP growth of three percent in 2021 against its October growth forecast of 2.3 percent.

In 2022, the IMF expects Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 3.9 percent. That is also an upward revision of the previous expectation of a 2.3 percent growth. According to the fund, the Russian economy contracted 3.6 percent last year. 

The IMF has projected the global economy will grow 5.5 percent in 2021 and 4.2 percent in 2022 “amid exceptional uncertainty.”

Global economic activity still remains well below pre-pandemic levels, it said, pointing out that “Even with the anticipated recovery in 2021-22, output gaps are not expected to close until after 2022.”

