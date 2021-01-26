Can US & EU break up Big Tech? RT’s Boom Bust looks at attempts to curb Silicon Valley’s power

As concerns rise about the clout of the likes of Google and Facebook, more and more states are increasing pressure on tech giants. RT’s Boom Bust breaks down how governments are trying to bring the sector under control.

Mollye Barrows of America’s Lawyer joins the latest episode of the show to discuss this growing issue. She notes the EU is leading the call for tighter regulations on Big Tech, and the bloc may introduce large fines if the companies refuse to “play fair.”

“The UK, China are also pursuing similar rules for similar reasons,” she said, adding that Google and Facebook are also facing antitrust lawsuits in the US.

According to Barrows, US President Joe Biden said on the campaign trail that he wants to break up economic monopolistic powers. However, he did not specify what he'd do to break up Big Tech, but now "is the time, if he wants to do something,” Barrows believes.

