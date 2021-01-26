Regulators in Pakistan can do NOTHING to stop people from bitcoin mining, entrepreneur tells Keiser Report

Max Keiser interviews Farooq Ahmed of the Bitcoin Association of Pakistan to discuss the recent news that the Pakistani government has allocated funds to mining bitcoin.

The country’s young people are mostly working in tech industries and providing related services, Ahmed says, adding that bitcoin is widely used.

“Government put the ban on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2018, after the bull run. They shut down the mining farms, but it didn’t stop it.”

According to Ahmed, the central bank’s ban is not working. "Adoptions are increasing, people keep using this new technology, and it’s growing in the region.”

