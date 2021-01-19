Germany may tax American gas imports in response to US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Berlin should introduce punitive tariffs on imports of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) since Washington is pursuing its own ends by imposing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, according to a German MP.

Klaus Ernst, the chairman of the German parliament’s Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy said that penalties against corporations engaged in the Russian-led gas-provision project are unacceptable.

“The fresh US sanctions against companies that participate in the construction of Nord Stream 2 won’t lead to the expected effect, but despite this, they are unacceptable,” the politician said.

Also on rt.com One more European firm caves to US pressure on Nord Stream 2 project – media

Ernst added that the US had no right to just promote the economic interests of the American gas sector, and at the same time to degrade their so-called allies, turning them into subordinates. The chairman also urged the federal government to summon the acting US ambassador and clearly explain the US position.

“It is also necessary to introduce penal duties on gas imports from the US,” Ernst said, expressing deep concern that the incoming president Joe Biden wouldn’t change the US’ “aggressive economic policy.”

The call comes shortly after the White House announced restrictions against Russian-flagged pipe laying vessel Fortuna over its involvement in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and Central Europe.

Also on rt.com Gazprom warns investors that Nord Stream 2 could be canceled as Trump announces more US sanctions in ‘parting gift’

“Although we do not comment on future sanctions measures, we will continue to exchange ideas with allies and partners on potential sanctions issues,” a spokesperson for the US embassy said, urging the German authorities to reconsider their position on Nord Stream 2.

The move came a day before Joe Biden’s inauguration. The President-elect has previously opposed the project, but it remains unclear whether he’ll follow President Donald Trump’s hard line on the issue.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section