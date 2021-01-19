US central bank is the SERIAL KILLER of small businesses – Max Keiser

Keiser Report hosts Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert look at the lockdown carnage in the world of small businesses, which employ almost half of all American workers.

“So, we’re back to medievalism,” says Max. He points out that if you give “the worst amongst us” the money printer, so they could literally just print untold sums without restraint, “then it’s like, imagine if Charles Manson was running the central bank” uninterrupted for 20 years.

“Then serial killing would be America’s number one industry,” Max says, adding: “Today, we’ve got a central banker who is serial killing small businesses.”

