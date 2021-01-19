 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US central bank is the SERIAL KILLER of small businesses – Max Keiser

19 Jan, 2021 12:01
© Reuters / Mike Blake
Keiser Report hosts Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert look at the lockdown carnage in the world of small businesses, which employ almost half of all American workers.

“So, we’re back to medievalism,” says Max. He points out that if you give “the worst amongst us” the money printer, so they could literally just print untold sums without restraint, “then it’s like, imagine if Charles Manson was running the central bank” uninterrupted for 20 years.

“Then serial killing would be America’s number one industry,” Max says, adding: “Today, we’ve got a central banker who is serial killing small businesses.” 

