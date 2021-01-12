 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US facing PEASANT REVOLT as Americans demand free cash – Max Keiser

12 Jan, 2021 10:38
© Reuters / Elijah Nouvelage
The hosts of the Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, look at demands for free money for the people, which are rising fast and furiously as lockdowns and quantitative easing continue.

The government now wants to print actual money and "distribute it to the peasants of America, let’s be honest – that’s what we’re talking about,” Max says.

“The peasants are upset because they’ve had their country stolen from them,” he adds. “And now we have a genuine peasant revolt, like we had in France – we had the Bolshevik revolution, we had many revolutions over the centuries. And now America is finally having its first major peasant revolution.”

