Freight traffic between China & Europe hit all-time high in 2020

A record 12,400 freight-train trips between China and Europe were made in 2020, according to the China State Railway Group. That’s up 50 percent from the previous year, the railway operator said.

According to the group, last year’s traffic marked the first time when freight-train trips between the two destinations exceeded 10,000 per year.

Data shows that this record number of trains transported the equivalent of 1.14 million twenty-foot container units last year, up 56 percent year-on-year.

Also on rt.com First train with medical supplies for Europe leaves Wuhan as China eases Covid-19 lockdown

The freight trains covered more than 90 cities in over 20 European countries, greatly enhancing international cooperation in epidemic control and prevention, CCTV reported. In total, 76,000 metric tons or 9.31 million units of epidemic prevention and control supplies were delivered from China to Italy, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Belgium.

The solid performance of the China-Europe freight trains could facilitate global cooperation to fight the Covid pandemic, China State Railway Group said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section