 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Covid-19 sinks Indian demand for fuel for first time in over two decades

10 Jan, 2021 06:30
Get short URL
Covid-19 sinks Indian demand for fuel for first time in over two decades
FILE PHOTO: A petrol station in Kolkata, India © AFP / Dibyangshu Sarkar
Demand for petroleum products in India has tumbled to multi-year lows following its first contraction in consumption since 1999, as the coronavirus pandemic rattles the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer.

Total petroleum consumption was down for the whole year of the pandemic, falling by over 10 percent to 193.4 million tons, according to provisional data published by the Oil Ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell on Saturday.

Also on rt.com Why India is the most exciting renewable market in the world

The figures show, however, that demand was slowly rebounding in the last four months of the year as Asia’s third-largest economy accelerated its recovery. Despite still being slightly lower year-on-year, in December consumption reached 18.59 million tons – almost double the figure for April, when the country was in the middle of a nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

In another positive sign, fuel consumption reached an 11-month peak at the end of the year. The ministry had earlier said that petroleum-products consumption recovered over 85 percent from April to November 2020 compared to a year ago.

Also on rt.com Digitization will double incomes in India, Asia’s richest man says

India’s economy suffered a record 23.9-percent contraction in the first quarter of the financial year, which starts April in the country. Despite improvements in the July-September quarter, with gross domestic product (GDP) down 7.5 percent, the country could not escape falling into technical recession.

According to some estimates, India could see positive GDP figures in the last three months of 2020, and further stabilize in the January-March quarter. The country is still on track to see its biggest annual economic contraction since 1952. The government expects the nation’s GDP to fall 7.7 percent for the whole financial year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies