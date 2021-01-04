 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Easy come, easy go: Bitcoin plunges back under $30,000 after eye-popping New Year rally

4 Jan, 2021 13:03
© Global Look Press / Jaap Arriens
The world’s leading digital asset, bitcoin, has suddenly lost as much as 15 percent of its value, dropping to nearly $28,000, while alternative cryptocurrencies grow, catching up with the leader.

Following an unprecedented rally through the New Year holidays, bitcoin plunged to $28,218, dropping 14.68 percent before bouncing back to $30,000, according to data tracked by CoinDesk, a media outlet devoted to cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was down 8.71 percent at $31,105 at 11:55 GMT.

“Bitcoin is having a much-needed reset. After a period of increased leverage and high [perpetual] funding rates across derivatives platforms, a brief consolidation around these levels is required,” Matthew Dibb, co-founder and COO of Stack Funds, told CoinDesk.

The token displayed a massive bull run over the past week, hitting another all-time high of $34,000 on Sunday. The surge boosted bitcoin’s market cap to nearly $640 billion.

Ether, the second-largest digital currency by market value, rose to a 35-month high above $1,150 early Monday, before bouncing back to $980, demonstrating a more than 18-percent gain on a daily basis.

Litecoin was trading at $155, at its highest since April 2018, while bitcoin cash advanced nearly five percent to $406, hitting an 11-month high. Other coins have reportedly trimmed gains, but are still outperforming bitcoin.

