Norwegian company turns its back on Nord Stream 2 under threat of US sanctions

Spooked by the US’ latest punitive measures, a Norwegian Nord Stream 2 contractor has refused to support the Gazprom-led gas pipeline project after eight years of close cooperation with Russian energy giant.

Det Norske Veritas – Germanischer Lloyd (DNV GL), which is in charge of verification procedures, confirmed it has stopped working on Nord Stream 2 as a result of broadened sanctions introduced by Washington on the project.

“DNV GL will stop all activities to verify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system in accordance with the sanctions, and as long as these sanctions remain in force. We are implementing a plan to curtail our support for the project,” the Oslo-based firm said in a statement.

The move puts an end to longstanding cooperation that began as early as 2012, when Gazprom started constructing the Nord Stream pipeline.

On Friday, the US Senate voted to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The NDAA includes a package of sanctions on corporations involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines.

Nord Stream 2 will supply Europe with up to 55 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas per year, on top of the 55 bcm already pumped through Nord Stream 1. TurkStream will deliver Russian gas to Turkey and on to southern European states.

