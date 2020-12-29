He came to Washington to drain the swamp & the swamp won: RT’s Boom Bust asks why Trump caved on stimulus bill

After attacking the Covid stimulus bill for five days US President Donald Trump finally signed a $2.3 trillion package proposed by lawmakers into law.

The president said he wanted Congress to increase payments to Americans from $600 per person up to $2,000 per person. Trump also asked them to remove wasteful spending from the bill.

RT’s Boom Bust talked to Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research, to discuss Trump’s sudden change of heart.

“He came to Washington to drain the swamp, and the swamp won,” the expert said. “It’s a grotesque capitulation, he knows it, he’s giving up, he’s fed up, he realizes the whole system is corrupt and there’s nothing for him to gain by fighting and fighting this.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section