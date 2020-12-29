 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US dollar hegemony will end very quickly & people won’t have time to get out, banker tells RT’s Keiser Report

29 Dec, 2020 12:12
In this special end-of-year episode of the Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Mitch Feierstein of PlanetPonzi.com about what 2021 has in store. They look at two versions of the world.

“If you go from 1913, you know the hundred years or so that the Federal Reserve has been around, the value of the dollar has depreciated by 97 percent, that’s a gigantic number,” he says. “So, obviously you can’t make the dollar worth less than zero but it’s going to depreciate even further, and US dollar hegemony will end. And this happens very quickly, people will not have time to get out.”

According to Feierstein, “We’re in an extraordinary time warp where you have extreme bubbles in different markets that are not indicative of what’s going on on Main Street and across America.”

