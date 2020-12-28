Construction of German stretch of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline FINISHED, company says

Nord Stream 2 AG, the company managing a major project to bring Russian gas to Europe, announced on Monday that the construction of the 2.6-kilometer stretch of the gas pipeline in German waters has been completed.

The company said that it’s wrapped up the work in the German exclusive economic zone and is now ready to transition to the next phase, the German press agency dpa reported.

Also on rt.com US again threatens sanctions on European companies over Nord Stream 2 as Russian-German pipeline project ploughs ahead

The completion of the pipeline is expected to continue next year, sometime in mid-January. The company will proceed to lay two parallel strings of gas pipes, this time in the Danish exclusive economic zone.

Nord Stream 2 AG said that any further announcements will be made “at the appropriate time,” and that the company “could not reveal” any further details.

The construction of the German stretch of the Nord Stream 2 project resumed on December 11, and continued despite threats of sanctions coming from the US State Department.

On Monday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin “will not change its position on Nord Stream 2” despite the anticipated change of administration in Washington – with the incoming Joe Biden team largely expected to continue the current policy of anti-Russian pressure.

Also on rt.com ‘Don’t talk about European sovereignty’: Berlin WON’T do US bidding & change stance on Nord Stream 2 with Biden in charge, FM says

If you like this story, share it with a friend!