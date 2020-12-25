 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China’s demonstrating its economy is remarkable in today’s world – Professor Wolff

25 Dec, 2020 09:18
RT’s Boom Bust explores the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on multiple sectors. It also looks at China’s recent announcement that it has eliminated poverty nationwide, and how it managed to do it.

“We used to be skeptical about Chinese statistics like these, but we’ve learnt, over the past 20 years, that it turns out they’re mostly correct. You can’t fake it for very long – other statistics undercut your claims if they’re not true,” says the host of Economic Update, Professor Richard Wolff.

He explains to Boom Bust that “This is probably the case here, and testimony to what this society has been able to do. We’ve seen the way they handled Covid-19. We’ve seen the way they’ve grown their economy. We’ve seen the way they’re one of the few economies this year that is still growing as opposed to shrinking.”

According to Wolff, “They are demonstrating, yet again, that the Chinese economy is a remarkable player in today’s world.”

