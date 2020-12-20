 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Elon Musk discloses his bitcoin kink and messes with crypto-enthusiasts via cheeky tweets

20 Dec, 2020 14:32
Screenshot © Twitter / @elonmusk
Shaking up a calm weekend in his inimitable style, billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk has dropped another bitcoin bomb in an ongoing series of provocative tweets targeted at cryptocurrencies.

Musk has tweeted in the past about bitcoin, dogecoin and the like, often in a joking manner. This time around, however, the Tesla and SpaceX founder, started by saying bitcoin was his “safe word,” and tweeted: “Just kidding, who needs a safe word anyway?!” an hour later.

Shortly thereafter, he posted a frivolous picture featuring the bitcoin logo.

In a follow-up post, he asserted that bitcoin was almost as useless as fiat money. That tweet was followed by another, about dogecoin – which was introduced as a “joke currency” in 2013 – reportedly boosting its price, which rose 17 percent.

After that, Musk declared his love for all the “crazy” people who had commented on all his previous tweets, concluding, “Come for the comments, stay for the meme.”

He also added the role “CEO of Dogecoin” to his Twitter account biography.

Earlier this year, Musk tweeted a meme implying that a dogecoin standard is inevitable and that the cryptocurrency will take over the global financial system. Back then, the tweet resulted in dogecoin gaining by over 20 percent.

