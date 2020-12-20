 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin surges towards $25,000 as Coinbase signals its intent to go public. RT’s Boom Bust examines the moves in cryptocurrency

20 Dec, 2020 10:45
©  Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Mehmet Ali Ozcan
Bitcoin set its new all-time high, breaking past $24,000 as the world’s number one cryptocurrency continues its rally on the weekend before Christmas.

The cryptocurrency capped out at $24,122 on Saturday before retreating to around $23,978, up nearly 5.5 percent on the day, according to the CoinDesk index. The surge pushed its year-to-date gains to 225 percent.

Meanwhile, prominent cryptocurrency brokerage Coinbase said it filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), paving the way for an eventual initial public offering (IPO).

But since the original basis of cryptocurrency was to offer financial freedom to everyone and breakaway from the traditional restraints of the banking sector, Coinbase’s move towards Wall Street may evoke some dramatic changes in the market.

Christy Ai, on RT’s Boom Bust explores whether investors will cash out after this pivot away from everything that the industry stands for.

